WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new lease on life -- it’s something not many of us get.

But let us introduce you to Sherman Transou.

January 27, 2015 was just another day, another landscaping project for the then 56-year-old.

This time, though, something wasn’t right…

"About 11 o’clock or there about, I decide, you know what, I can’t do this because I can’t breathe, I don’t know what’s wrong," Transou said.

He went home to rest hoping to pick up where he left off the next morning, except that’s not what happened.

"I called the doctor, 4 o’clock his office, 4:30 in an ambulance heading to the hospital," he explains.

It's important to note, Transou had his annual physical just three days before.

The doctor thumbs-upped his health on that visit, but his visit to the ER went differently.

"They said ‘You’re having issues major issues’", he Transou said. "Thumbs up… now thumbs are down!"

So down, he had to seek specialized care at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was under the care of Dr. Barbara Pisani.

"He was transferred to our hospital in what we call cardiogenic shock," Pisani, medical director of Heart Failure, Heart Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, said.

"He was sick enough that he required going on a respirator, he required having a temporary artificial device," she added.

His heart was pumping only 10 percent of his body’s blood and it immediately became a matter of life and death for Transou.

"Major decisions had to be made… I had to do my will, I had to do my right to survival, I had to get my brother to be my POA," he remembers remembers.

Transou knew he was running out of time and doctors implanted a left ventricular assist device, also known as an L-VAD.

But what he really needed was a heart transplant.

"I may not be here any longer, that’s what this means if I don’t get a heart," he said.

Time was ticking.

Finally, two years later, he got the call

"I answer the phone, she says ‘Is this Sherman’ ‘Yes this is Sherman’… ‘Congratulations… We have you a heart’"

That phone call saved his life.

But also reminded him he needed to change his ways

"It led up to the point that I had said, ‘You know what? If I can get up out of this bed, and I could start my journey again I’m going to set out to accomplish something'" and that, he did.

He started by going on short walks, then full workout sessions, but in Sherman’s mind there had to be more… A marathon.

"I can see the finish line,' Transou said. "It’s going to happen!."

And it did.

On April 6, 2019, 24 months after his heart transplant, Transou ran the race of his life during the Craft half-Marathon in downtown Winston-Salem.

It may just a half marathon, not the full marathon he'd intially planned, but according to many it’s a tough one.

But that didn’t stop him

Hill after hill, he pushed as hard as his new heart allowed him and three hours, forty-five minutes and fifty-two seconds later, Sherman Transou made it to his finish line.

"There were times I wanted to quit," but he didn’t. "The hills were tough, but it was no tougher than the days that I was in the hospital having to deal with the mental anguish that I was going through."

He ran every last leg of it.

This race… He ran to spread hope.

More importantly… to honor the life that was lost so he could still be here today.

I wake up every morning and I always say “‘Thank you” because I’ve received a heart and I will definitely take care of this heart in every way I can," he said.

From writing his own obituary, to running a half marathon, Sherman Transou has never felt more alive.

"To be at a state of mind of no hope and now there’s hope, it's nothing like it!"