A symmetrical date makes for a special wedding

2/22/22 is what's known as a 'palindrome date', a date that can be read the same way forward and backward. This happy couple decided to make it extra special.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today's a special date, and that's even more true for newlyweds Amanda and Nick Johnson. They decided to make this palindrome day the day of their wedding right here in Nueces County!

The date, 2/22/22, is special because it can be read the same way both forwards and backwards! Not only that, but today is one of the few dates that can be read this way around the world.

Doesn't matter if you put the month before the day, or the other way around, it'll still work. That makes today almost the perfect anniversary date.

Nick and Amanda were even able to say "I do" at 2:22 p.m.

So a big congratulations to Amanda and Nick, and we wish them many more anniversaries to come!

