Twenty-two high school seniors who missed graduation because of COVID-19 got a little extra support from a special program.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some central Indiana high school graduates who didn't get to walk this spring got adopted to help celebrate their accomplishments.

The volunteer organization Adopt A Grad Indy put together a small ceremony for local seniors. This year, 22 graduates representing nine different high schools received gifts from families who adopted them as their own.

Alaina Wiggins graduated from North Central High School and is headed to Indiana University. She plans to major in chemistry and minor in youth development. She learned who adopted her as a grad just a couple of days before their event.

“Being recognized as a graduate and being surrounded by family and people I didn't know, but who came together to support (me), it was really fun. Seeing everyone who graduated different schools. It was just amazing,” she said.

The Adopt A Grad also included Brendon Gibson, who also participated in the Beautillion Militaire Scholarship Program conducted by 100 Black Men of Indianapolis.