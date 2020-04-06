Woman shares adorable video of baby sleeping with bulldog puppies

Sydney Billips and her family own a bulldog breeding business and just had puppies less than a week ago.

If you're needing a reason to smile today, just watch this video.

Sydney Billips shared this heartwarming video of her child sleeping alongside six newborn bulldog puppies.

Billips and her family are a military family with a French bulldog and English bulldog breeding business. They share family and litter updates on the BullySquadPlus Facebook and Instagram pages.

According to the Facebook page, these bulldog babies were born May 30. And, the mom is named Pants.

OMG WATCH THIS Posted by Sydney Billips on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Bullysquadplus When all the babies in the house are FINALLY sleeping 💤 😴 shhhhh🤫 don't wake them up!!!

Do you have a cute video that could make others smile? Text it over to us and we might share it! Our number is 727-577-8522.

What other people are reading right now: