Asheboro is home to a variety of local businesses. Even during the pandemic, downtown is still growing, and these businesses are still kicking.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Coronavirus pandemic did quite the number on small businesses across the country.

However the Asheboro community is making it there duty to rally around local businesses.

Driving along Church St. in downtown Asheboro it looks like business as usual. Parking lots full, people out shopping, and many dining on the patios that line the street.

And the owners of these local businesses are hoping that stays that way.

Gina McKee owns Nella Boutique and is so thankful to the Asheboro and Randolph county community for all the support. "I just specifically remember community members posting on Facebook, make sure we still support these small businesses. We know these families. They appreciate our business."