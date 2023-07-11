Triad hospital valet attendant delivers two babies within two weeks

Two babies made their way into the world, but not the way you are probably thinking.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A forever bond was made after not one, but two unforgettable entrances.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist valet attendant, Jeff Gibson, who works near The Birth Center delivered two babies within two weeks.

Gibson was working close by when a soon-to-be mother in active labor arrived. He was helping her in the elevator, but the baby couldn't wait any longer.

In their short trip up, he helped deliver the baby boy right there in the elevator.

Two weeks later, another mom showed up to the hospital in active labor.

Gibson was there to help and this time, delivered a baby girl on the way up to The Birth Center.

"I hope this shows that even the valet guy can help," Gibson said.

Both families are doing great and thankful Gibson was there to help, according to the hospital's Facebook page.

A forever bond was made after not 1️⃣, but 2️⃣, unforgettable entrances. On April 18, a baby boy made his way into the... Posted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on Tuesday, July 11, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.