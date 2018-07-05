A hundred military moms, many of whom are a long way from home, got a big surprise Sunday. It's part of a nationwide effort to help them celebrate a special occasion.

“We’ve been all over,” said Courtney Morgan-Martinez, whose husband is in the U.S. Coast Guard. His career brought them to Washington last year.

“We had just moved when I found out I was pregnant, so I didn't get to have a baby shower because I didn't really know anybody yet,” she said.

Courtney, her one-and-a-half-month-old son Everett, and dozens of other families made up for that missed opportunity with a giant baby shower.

"We are your aunts, your best friends from high school, your cousins,” an organizer told the crowd gathered at the Kitsap Conference Center in Bremerton.

Each mom took home donated gifts, including a crib.

The non-profit organization Operation Homefront organizes these “Star Spangled” baby showers all across the country to help moms on the move start their families in sometimes unfamiliar places.

“I’m going to need a cart to get out of here,” Morgan-Martinez said, her arms full with her baby and bundles of gifts.

