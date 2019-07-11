TRINITY, Fla. — It will be a few weeks before Dominick Keyes will be able to go back to school full-time; but, on Thursday, he visited his classmates with a real-life superhero.

You may recall, Dominick, 6, was hit by a truck while trick-or-treating in Trinity. He's been released from the hospital but still needs time to recover from his injuries.

ALSO: 6-year old saved by first responders on Halloween gets special SWAT visit

On Thursday, Batman escorted Dominick to his school, Trinity Elementary, so he could see his teachers, the principal, and his classmates.

The community is coming together to help the family with whatever they might need. If you'd like to help them, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

