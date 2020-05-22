Deputy Billy Sowell and his K9 Koda are side-by-side in North Central High School's yearbook.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — With the end of the school year approaching, schools have been distributing their yearbooks.

North Central High School in Kershaw County had an extra picture this year for a beloved member of their school.

Deputy Billy Sowell with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department was a school resource officer for eight years at North Central High School. About two and a half years ago, he added Koda, his K9 partner, to his team.

"She loved to walk the halls and interact with the kids. She thoroughly enjoyed it."

According to the deputy, each morning she would be at the door bouncing, ready to go.

The duo spent the first part of the school year doing their normal School Resource Officer duties before being moved to another team with the Sheriff’s Office. But the school made sure to remember them in this year’s yearbook.

They are featured side by side in the faculty section of the annual, “I loved it, it meant a lot. I actually miss it. I enjoyed the school.”

Koda will be missed around the school, as well.

“She loved to go around and visit the teachers. She had a few of them try and slip her treats and all that I try not to give her. Her lord is a tennis ball but every now and then a few of them would slip her a treat.”