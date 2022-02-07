After 40 years of delivering smiles and mail, a beloved USPS carrier completes final route

A neighborhood in McLean came together to give Arnold a one-of-a-kind send-off on his last day, decorating the mailboxes and driveways.

MCLEAN, Va. — Scott Arnold, Virginia's beloved mail carrier, made his last and final route on Saturday after 40 years working for the United State Postal Service.

A neighborhood in McLean came together on Saturday to give Arnold a one-of-a-kind send-off on his last day, decorating the mailboxes and driveways in front of their homes.

“We’re so happy for him and his retirement. Although, we’re going to miss him as our mailman. He is such a strong part of this community. He obviously brings everyone together," said a resident in the neighborhood.

Arnold started delivering mail for the United States Postal Service at 28 years old. Over the past four decades, Arnold showed care and passion as part of his job to neatly place packages and letters on residents' homes to get to know his customers' names and their furry friends.

"I used to say that they would have to carry me out of there before I would leave because I never thought about this," Arnold said. "Now I say I have to leave before they actually carry me out of here because the heat has become too much for me and I've got two grandkids at home I want to be with."