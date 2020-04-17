GREENSBORO, N.C. — A special birthday parade was held in Greensboro Thursday for a man who is now in remission from stage 4 cancer.

Three years ago James Stephens, 61, was diagnosed. Due to the diagnosis, his life changed dramatically.

Thankfully through prayer, faith, friends, and the staff at the Wesley Long Cancer Center, James, also known as 'Jimmy' is now in remission.

Friends, family, and more all gathered at Wiley Elementary School to participate in the special birthday parade for Jimmy. A birthday and parade he will surely remember forever!

Other Stories:

RELATED: US job losses grow as Trump offers governors plan for states to reopen

Federal judge denies new criminal trial for Roger Stone

High Point Market Authority cancels Spring Furniture Market