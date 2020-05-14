Reasons to Smile: Born 14 weeks premature, Karter is finally breathing on his own 260 days later

Karter was born premature on August 27, 2019, weighing just over one pound. Soon, his family says, he'll get to go home.

Karter King wasn't expected to survive the first week of his life, but after 260 days in the hospital he reached an important milestone. As of Wednesday, Karter was taken off a ventilator and is breathing completely on his own.

Karter was born on August 27, 2019, fourteen weeks premature. He weighed just over one pound and was 10.5 inches.

At the end of December he had to have a tracheostomy to help with his breathing. Karter has suffered multiple blood infections and bouts of pnuemonia, and has had a number of procedures.

In February, Karter graduated from the NICU at Cook Children's to the transitional care unit.

His family calls Carter their "little fighter."

Despite all of his health issues and setbacks, though, his mom says Karter is the happiest baby ever.

And the best news -- he should be headed home soon.

Join WFAA's Reasons to Smile Facebook group to share your positive story and to read more of the great news happening in North Texas.