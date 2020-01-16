GREEN BAY, Wis — Picking up a glass of juice and taking a sip is the kind of thing most people take for granted.
But, not Jonathan Wainright.
According to his hometown news station in Green Bay, Wisc., the 12-year-old was born without a right hand because of a rare condition called amniotic band syndrome. He told WFRV he’s had several prosthetics in the past, but they didn’t work well and often broke.
Now, he has a Hero Arm.
WHDH reports the arm is the brainchild of a company in the UK called Open Bionics that develops customized bionic arms in a variety of kid-friendly themes.
Jonathan chose Iron Man.
According to WFRV, the arm has “multi-grip” functionality to maximize what Jonathan can do, but there are some limits.
“I can’t wiggle the fingers. I can’t move separate fingers. I can only close and open my fist. I can’t move the thumb,” Jonathan said.
But, it’s still a huge improvement.
WFRV says as Jonathan gets bigger, his arm’s motor can be replaced with a larger one that will allow for more fine motor skills.
