GREENSBORO, N.C. -- When Braxton Patterson was diagnosed with cancer in March, he was scared to lose his hair.

So he asked his mom if she would shave her head...she said yes!

Casey Patterson 'braved the shave' at the St. Baldrick's Foundation Head-Shaving Event at Natty Greene's on Saturday.

Braxton was right by his mom's side as her long locks were buzzed off. He even helped with her new hair-do a little bit!

Before the event, Casey was nervous about losing her hair, but said she'd do anything for her son.

That's one awesome mom if you ask us!

Other people, including our digital team member Ryan Bisesi, also braved the shave!

It was all for a great cause. The event raised more than $20,000 for child cancer research.

