BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living held a heartwarming parade for residents and their families this past weekend.

The event gave the chance for families and friends to visit their loved ones who reside at the facility.

“Some had not seen their family members in over two months since the facility lockdown began,” said Assisted Living Administrator Dustin Elledge.

Elledge said the nursing home houses about 60 residents and families could make as many rounds as they wanted.

PHOTOS | Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living hosts parade for seniors Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living hosts parade for seniors. More than a dozen cars took part in the parade to bring smiles to their faces! Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living hosts parade for seniors. More than a dozen cars took part in the parade to bring smiles to their faces! Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living hosts parade for seniors. More than a dozen cars took part in the parade to bring smiles to their faces! Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living hosts parade for seniors. More than a dozen cars took part in the parade to bring smiles to their faces!

He said Oaks of Alamance Assisted Living workers Tia Hayes and Lakesha Crisp were the main employees that helped arrange families to come together and coordinated to bring residents outside in order to enjoy the parade.

“There was laughter and tears from both the residents and their family members being able to chat and see their loved one even if for a moment,” Elledge said.

