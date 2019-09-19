BURLINGTON, N.C. — How do you celebrate your birthday? A big party with food and gifts and cake? Maybe something small with one or two family members and a little cupcake? Well not Brea from Burlington.

Brea spends her birthdays donating to Burlington Animal Services.

Family and friends give her money every year; she takes it and goes out to buy supplies for the animals at the shelter. She gets everything from blankets to beds to chew toys. All go to the Burlington Animal Shelter.

Brea has been doing this for a while now. She started the birthday tradition when she was 8 years old, and she's been coming back to help out the shelter ever since.

