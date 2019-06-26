CAMBRIDGE, Minn — Jen Hentges didn't get a good look at the man ahead of her family in the checkout line at the Cambridge Walmart Monday evening. Now she wishes she had.

"My husband decided to let this man go in front of him, because he just had a few items," she recalled, "The guy was just kind of smiling at our kids."

The Hentgeses would soon be smiling, too. When it was their turn at the register, they got a surprise.

"[The cashier] said to us, 'Don't worry about it. That guy paid for your stuff,'" Hentges said, "We said, 'What?'"

Hentges said the man had given the cashier $180 in cash. It covered the bike, her four-year-old daughter Brynlee's unicorn helmet, and everything else they had intended to buy, with $40 left over.

"My husband's like, 'Welp, we'll pay it forward.' And he gave the money to the girl behind us," Hentges said.

The Hentgeses want to thank the man. That's a problem, of course, because they have no idea who he is.

"I didn't even see the guy's face. He was long gone," Hentges said.

They wish they could tell him how grateful they are for what he did. More than paying for their stuff, he gave them a lesson in kindness.

"[We're] really happy to show our daughter that, see? There's really nice people out there that have big hearts."