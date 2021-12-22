The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is recognizing a man for jumping 30-feet from a bridge to rescue a 2-year-old.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Maryland man is being recognized as a hero for saving a toddler from the Assawoman Bay in May.

Jonathan Bauer had been driving with his daughter over a bridge in Ocean City when he saw a 2-year-old girl in the Assawoman Water 30-feet-below.

At the time, police had been responding to a five-vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge over the bay. According to authorities, the crash caused the little girl to be ejected from her car seat into the water.

Without hesitation, Bauer jumped into the bay to rescue the young girl he had never met. Nearby boaters then helped Bauer and the toddler, still strapped in her car seat, out of the water. Bauer also helped rescuers get water out of the her lungs.