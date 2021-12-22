OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Maryland man is being recognized as a hero for saving a toddler from the Assawoman Bay in May.
Jonathan Bauer had been driving with his daughter over a bridge in Ocean City when he saw a 2-year-old girl in the Assawoman Water 30-feet-below.
At the time, police had been responding to a five-vehicle crash on the Route 90 bridge over the bay. According to authorities, the crash caused the little girl to be ejected from her car seat into the water.
Without hesitation, Bauer jumped into the bay to rescue the young girl he had never met. Nearby boaters then helped Bauer and the toddler, still strapped in her car seat, out of the water. Bauer also helped rescuers get water out of the her lungs.
For his bravery, Bauer was recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission for performing an act of heroism in civilian life.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
RELATED: Northern Virginia Trader Joe's gives boy gift for his polite conversation. They didn't know he worked hard to overcome a speech delay | Get Uplifted