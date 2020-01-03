CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brody Rickards was diagnosed with leukemia in June of 2016 when he was just 8 years old. Brody, now 11, is officially cancer-free.

Brody is the son of Charlotte Fire Department firefighter Erin Rickards. The Charlotte Fire Department announced the good news on Twitter Saturday.

Erin said his treatments ended back in January, but Brody was adamant about not ringing the bell until his port was removed.

"It was like closure to the treatment," Erin told WCNC Charlotte. "He's been done with his chemo since January, but he was very insistent on waiting until his port was removed before he rang the bell because I think that was very symbolic of him for the treatment finally being over"

Brody got to ring the bell at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital Friday afternoon after his port was removed. Erin said they weren't aware that other firemen from the Charlotte Fire Department were going to be there to celebrate, but it was a nice surprise.

Brody was happy and humbled, Erin said. Erin first joined the fire department about a year after Brody got diagnosed, and she said the department has always been sympathetic and helpful to them.

"They're like your family anyway," she said. "It means a lot that they were there to share in that moment."

She said the Novant and St. Jude teams treated them like family the whole time. They feel blessed that the treatment went as planned, Erin said, and now Brody's "leukemia-free just like it's supposed to be."

"We're very blessed that's how it happened because a lot of people don't get that lucky," Erin said.

Congrats, Brody!

