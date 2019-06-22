CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte student and shooting survivor Drew Pescaro soaked up some fun times working with the Charlotte Hornets.

The team named him an honorary employee for the past two days.

He was also presented with the official Hornets Scholarship.

Drew Pescaro Works With Charlotte Hornets as Honorary Employee The Charlotte Hornets named Drew Pescaro an honorary employee for a couple days, and presented him with the official Hornets Scholarship. Pescaro is a sports writer for UNCC student paper.

Pescaro posted a few pictures of his experience to Twitter saying, "it's truly a blessing," and that he can't wait to hopefully join the organization in the future.

Pescaro is a sports writer for UNCC's student newspaper.

Just yesterday, Pescaro returned to Kennedy Hall on campus, where the shooting took place in April.

He tweeted a photo with the hashtags #notafraid and #CharlotteStrong.

