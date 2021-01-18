16-year-old Chase Clark and her family started Chase's Chance non-profit organization when she was just in 2nd grade.

Over the years the organization has done many different things for the Triad Community, but this year, Chase wanted to do something different.

"We've done the food drives and the toiletry drives, but what is something that will really have an impact right now and this time of the pandemic? So the laptops were kind of a no brainer, looking at all the various options and looking at the best ways to utilize the grant money that we were applying for."

This past weekend, Chase's Chance donated 21 laptops and 9 tablets to 17 different families.

The donations came from across the community. As well as a $10,000 grant from EcoLab.

Chase's Chance is a grassroots initiative, and still have over 200 requests for devices. If you'd like to make a cash donation, I've attached the link to their website.