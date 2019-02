BURLINGTON, N.C. — It was a day full of Christmas spirit in the Triad for a good cause and it included chocolate.

Christmas Cheer of Alamance County held their 10th annual Cheers for Chocolate Festival Saturday helping to raise funds for families in need around the holidays.

The charity has various fundraisers throughout the year to help buy food, clothing, even new toys for children. But they say without a doubt that this is their most delicious fundraiser of the year.