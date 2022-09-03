Jaylon Brannon and Quintin Evans jr. have designed dozens of sweatshirts for Bulls' guard Coby White, and each one has a special meaning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each and every time Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White steps on the court, he's rocking style straight out of the Triad.

The former Tar Heel wears a different sweatshirt before every game, each created by two North Carolina A&T visual arts students.

Not only does each shirt have a different theme, but they have different positive messages as well.

Jaylen Brannon and Quintin Evans Jr. are artists and students over at North Carolina A&T, and the pair have been given the opportunity of a lifetime.

They've partnered with now Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White to come up with something pretty special.

Evans Jr. explained to us how he first learned White was sporting one of his designs.

"I woke up and I didn't even know he had posted it. I was pulling an all-nighter in the studio then in the morning my dad called and was like did you see Coby was wearing your design, and I was like what?"

For the last 3 months, Quintin and Jaylen worked with Coby to come up with what the next batch of designs will be. Each sweatshirt represents a person or a top who Coby wants to bring attention to, and at the same time, Quintin said these artists have learned about themselves at the same time.

"As it went on and as we got through more of the topics I learned more about my style and how I enjoy creating things."

Sophomore Visual media arts & Design student Jaylon Brannon told me this is the most recognition he's ever gotten for his work, but he has a message for the other young artist out there.