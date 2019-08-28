COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia Chick-fil-A celebrated one of their customer's 93rd birthday on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, the Columbia on Garners Ferry Road had a reason to celebrate Wednesday. Mr.Bob, a regular at the fast-food chain, turned 93.

The post reads, "Mr. Bob is one of our regular customers who has been visiting us almost every day for years now, and all he wanted for his birthday was his favorite chicken biscuit. We love you Mr. Bob!"

The post shows Mr. Bob with balloons, employees, a hat and a chicken biscuit, of course!

Happy birthday, Mr. Bob!