Nurse surprises 6-year-old patient with dance party in her hospital room

Trading in his stethoscope for a feather boa, Chase Cole came in after hours to surprise Kinsleigh with a dance party of her own.

TICKFAW, La. — Kinsleigh Hughes is a lot like any other 6-year-old — she loves dancing, her mama, and good luck getting her to sit still.

But just a few weeks ago, a mystery illness sent her to the emergency room.

"I was throwing up, crunched over in pain," Kinsleigh said.

She hadn't been able to keep her food down for weeks, and after several trips to the hospital -- and every test you can think of -- her mother took her to the emergency room at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

Her parents feared for her life, but all Kinsleigh could think about was the Daddy-Daughter Dance she was missing.

"I had to miss it," Kinsleigh said. "I was crying!"

That's where Chase Cole comes into the story.

Cole was Kinsleigh's nurse at Our Lady of the Lake, and it didn't take long before he heard about the dance she was missing.

"It was one of the first things that her mom and dad mentioned when she was waking up," he said. "As soon as they said that, I was like, 'I've got to do something.'"

So, he got an idea.

Trading in his stethoscope for a feather boa, Cole came in after hours to surprise Kinsleigh with a dance part of her own — right in her hospital room.

"It was awesome," Kinslieigh's mother Kortny Hughes, said. "He was absolutely amazing. He loves his job. You can tell he’s not there just for a job. He loves what he does.”

It's a small act of kindness that turned what could have been one of the worst nights of their lives into a celebration they'll never forget.

"This is why I do what I do. I love getting to be able to interact with the kids, and just their little fighters and hospitals can be so scary for them," Cole said. "It's just small moments that really make this job so worth it and so rewarding.”

And it's those small moments that Kinsleigh will carry with her forever.