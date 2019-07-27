SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — The family of a local Triad girl who battled pass leukemia, surprised her with a Christmas in July party Saturday!

The luau-themed Christmas party looked like a picture taken straight from an Island travel magazine, filled with a combination of family, students, friends, nurses, and doctors.

Allie Zuppo,11, was unable to experience Christmas last year due to undergoing treatments which took her away from friends and most of her family for 7 months.

RELATED: Summerfield Community Surprises 10-Year-Old Who Battled Leukemia With Homecoming

But as the saying goes “better late than never”!

Judging from the looks of things, this delayed Christmas party was well worth the wait.

Allie’s mother Meredith, told WFMY back in May that Allie is in remission, but will still undergo therapy.

Merry Christmas in July Allie!!!

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users