HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Mother's Day is looking a little different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Chapel Pointe church in Hudsonville still wanted to make sure that mothers feel honored and celebrated.

Saturday, the church held a drive-thru event at 3350 Baldwin St. where they gave away free flowers and Mother's Day cards to people in the community. In total, 1,500 flowers and cards were gifted.

"We wanted to give the community a reason to smile and bring joy in the name of Jesus," said lead pastor Joel Wayne in a statement. The church says it partnered with Luurtsema Sales to get the flowers.

"We are in this together, even when we are apart!" said Wayne.

