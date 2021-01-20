City Lights Ministry is a non-profit organization based out of Winston Salem. Their mission is to make sure every kid has the necessities to be successful.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City Lights Ministry is a non-profit organization based out of Winston Salem.

Their mission is to make sure every kid has the basic necessities to be successful.

Whether it's food, clothing, or even a bed City Lights is doing what it can to help our community.

Pastor Melanie Bell is the founder of City Lights Ministry. Over the years, she and her team have been doing whatever they can to make sure every kid in our community has a bed.

Pastor Melanie explains why she started City Lights "Well our goal is just to love others where they are. That covers a lot of different areas. We are a mobile food pantry, a mobile children's clothing closest, and we build beds for children that are without a bed."

Each child that gets a bed also receives a new set of bedding, pillows, and a stuffed animal.