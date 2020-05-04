CLEVELAND — There's been so much negative news lately, so we wanted to pivot for moment to something sure to make you very happy.

Ms. Louise Williams of Cleveland turned 100 years young on Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures have unfortunately prevented a celebration truly worthy of such an occasion, but those close to her still wanted to do something special.

So on Thursday, officers from the Cleveland Division of Police's fourth district decided to help Williams celebrate in style: A group of police cruisers led a parade of vehicles down her street, all as loved ones stood with her waving and cheering. Later, a Cleveland Division of Fire truck stopped in front of her driveway, and crews led the entire group in singing "Happy Birthday."

The heartwarming video of the moment was shared by Mayor Frank G. Jackson with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who ended up playing it at his daily press briefing.

From all of us, happy birthday, Louise!!

