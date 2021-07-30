Reflect on your dreams and go after them: Youday!

Coach LaMonte asks us to reflect on our dreams and pursue them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day employees arriving for work were greeted with an unusual sign on the door.

It read: "yesterday the person who hindered your growth passed away."

They were all told to report to the company auditorium for the memorial service.

One-by-one each employee proceeded to the open caskets to pay their respects

As each employee approached those waiting in line heard a loud gasp.

They were astonished to see inside the casket a mirror with a note that read "you are the only one hindering you."

If you are not pleased with the life you’re living, what are you doing to change it?

If you want more, you have to believe for more. Like a mirror in a casket, bury the idea, of a reflection that doesn’t resemble you winning.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.