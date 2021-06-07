Manifest your dreams: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares a story about a fox and the lesson that every dreamer has to hear.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you are a dreamer you will understand fully the idea of quitting. We all have been there.

We all have experienced some time in our dream process the desire to quit and walk away. Trust me, I have been there and created 500 variations of t-shirts to prove my point.

This is simply the life of a dreamer but it doesn't have to define the dreamer nor the dream they are carrying. This is just a process we walk through that will determine how serious we are about what we are carrying.

Quitting is a combination of frustration and lack of patience. We grow frustrated when it seems as if things are not moving according to plan, and impatient when we feel as if what we are working on should already be manifested in our lives and hasn't.

As I am writing this I feel the need to share a transparent moment. There was a time when I felt that the process of bringing this to life was slipping into obscurity – creating a great inner turmoil at the idea of receiving another fleet of no's.

Was it my approach or did station's clearly not get it? I searched within myself for these answers and arrived at a conclusion that maybe it wasn't good enough, or people didn't need what I was offering.

One day I decided to walk away from the dream like the fox did in my moment from today. The thing about a dream is, though you may walk away, internally it doesn't understanding quitting – because your dream is living and well.

Well fortunately I returned to YouDay! and here we are today!

I am living proof that quitting is wrong to do because at any moment your life can shift for the greater.

My sincere advice to you is not to quit before your time. Keep the process going. You will arrive at the set time and all that you have desire will be fully manifested if you simply keep going. Stay committed and the payoff will be greater than you could ever imagine.