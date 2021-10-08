Find your motivation: Youday!

Coach LaMonte shares how watching ‘The Cosby Show’ gave him an idea of what his life would become.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I remember when I was in high school I would always say I wanted five kids, four girls and one boy.

I lived in a household of a single parent. There were times my mother played the role of mom and dad.

As sad as it was I had never seen a successful African-American family. So for me, Thursday nights at 8 p.m. was my time to see black families united.

As I would watch the Cosby show I saw what I wanted to become. I saw a black family, happy and united, and the picture was set for me. I wanted to be like the Huxtables.

This was the picture of a black family. All I knew were broken relationships and divorce. It was painful to witness but I never learned the responsibilities of fatherhood, or even how to be a husband.

Well I became that father to five children and my wife Stacia and I both had to learn how to extend ourselves to help develop the lives of these souls God entrusted us with.

Did I make mistakes, yes. Did I miss the mark, yes. Did I disappoint, yes. Did I learn, absolutely.

Those are the questions we should always ask. Did I learn? The answer to this question is I am still learning.

I am learning how to be selfless and love unconditionally. It's not easy but for my family – it's worth it.

