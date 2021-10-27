'I cannot tell you how much it means': Iredell Co. SRO praised for 'saving' kindergartner's stuffed animal

A resource officer at Coddle Creek Elementary got a shoutout after he reunited a kindergartner with her favorite stuffed animal lost at school.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County school resource officer is getting some love online after a parent wrote the sheriff's office a letter thanking him for helping her kindergartner.

A mom wrote a letter to Deputy Robert Lee, who serves as the resource officer at Coddle Creek Elementary School outside Mooresville. The mom wanted to thank Lee for making a huge impact on her daughter after she left her favorite stuffed animal at school.

"Deputy Lee has been a HUGE part of her school year already," the letter reads. "It is so nice to see a smiling face every morning waving to the children when they get out of the car. He is a great asset to the school but really goes above and beyond."

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers work at our schools every day to keep them safe, and to build... Posted by Iredell County Sheriff on Monday, October 25, 2021

Although he was unable to return the stuffed animal that night, Lee told the mom the stuffed animal was safe and it was reunited with its owner the next day.

"As a parent, I cannot tell you how much it means to have an SRO that cares so much," the mom wrote. "He is not only an asset to your department but a huge asset to Coddle Creek Elementary."

Keep up the great work, Deputy Lee!

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts