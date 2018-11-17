CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte community stepped up in a big way to give a little girl a birthday party she will never forget.

WCNC first introduced you to 10-year-old Ashley Rosano last week. Ashley has alopecia and was being bullied at school for the way she looks. Alopecia is a condition where a person’s immune system attacks their hair follicles causing hair loss.

After hearing about her story, the local group Queen City Connections began a card campaign, asking the community to send Ashley birthday cards with words of encouragement to help make her feel special.

“This was a card campaign and it has turned into a full-fledged birthday party,” said Jody Pino, who founded Queen City Connections and started the campaign.

Pino said she quickly began hearing from people in the community wanting to help do more, including Amanda Rosen, who also has alopecia.

Rosen said she reached out to Ashley’s family to offer support and encouragement and help throw Ashley a small birthday party. When Rosen learned that Ashley didn’t have many friends, she quickly reached out to her friends on social media, asking friends to bring their kids. Rosen said the post went viral.

“Harris Teeter donated cookies, there were 100 cupcakes donated, Sunbelt rentals sponsored 90 kids to jump, Sky Zone offered the space for free and sponsored 50 kids to jump, Krispy Kreme donated 15-dozen doughnuts, a man who was bullied as a child donated 40 pizzas, and so many people with alopecia reached out wanting to come,” said Rosen.

So, together, Pino and Rosen coordinated the huge surprise. Ashley and her family were picked up by a limo donated by Silver Fox. She then stepped out to see a red carpet, several princesses including Elsa and Moana, and more than 150 people, some of whom flew in from out of state to attend.

Ashley then walked in to cheers and applause. Little kids were holding signs, which read, "Happy birthday. You’re beautiful!" and yelling, "Ashley you’re the best." There was a D.J., balloon arches, and several cakes.

“Everything that you could imagine that would make a birthday girl be very happy and surprised when she walked in the door,” said Pino.

Pino said Ashley received more than 200 cards in the mail and several gifts.

According to StopBullying.com, 1 in 3 students said they’ve been bullied at school, with a majority of incidents happening during middle school. Experts also said children, like Ashley, who appear different than their peers, are at a higher risk.

“I hope she now gains more confidence and realizes that hair does not make you who you are,” said Rosen.

On Friday, it was the Charlotte community who’s intervened, showing this little girl that being unique is beautiful. And for every bully she may encounter, there are triple as many people who love her.

Asked how she felt after stepping out of the limo, Ashley answered, “I feel special.”

Bullying Resources

Bullying Help/Resources For Teens and Adults

Stomp Out Bullying – Chatline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline online or at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

DoSomething.Org Resources

Parents Contact List

Resources for parents including; Contacting school, State Board of Education among other resources

NC Anti-Bullying Laws & Policies

NC Anti-Bullying Laws

Anti-Bullying Programs/Resources

Stopbullying.gov

National Bullying Prevention Center

Stomp Out Bullying

DoSomething.Org

JustSayYes.org

