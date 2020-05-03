Cookeville coffee shop collecting photos lost in storm in hopes of reuniting them with families

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — When a series of tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee Tuesday, winds carried photographs across the area.

In Cookeville, Soul Craft Coffee and Art Round Tennessee decided to collect the pictures as the cleanup continues.

One visitor to the shop found a set of family photos amid debris from the storm.

"These were in my yard," Liz Kassara said. "I was picking up debris like 6 miles away from it stopped -- picking up the wood pieces, the shingles, insulation pieces. There were a couple photos in the yard."

Recognize anyone from the photos? Let them know -- they can visit the shop and take their memories back home.

The collection box will remain at Soul Craft Coffee until the photos are reunited with families.

