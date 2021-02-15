Love is in the air, literally, for this Triad couple who met on a flight nearly 25 years ago

Scott Silknitter found an open seat next to Darlene. It was love at first flight.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Love is in the air – literally – for one Triad couple. Scott and Darlene Silknitter met nearly 25 years ago on an American Airlines flight. American Airlines tweeted about the couple’s love story on Valentine’s Day.

Scott was flying out of Cleveland with his brother. They found two seats next to each other. Scott decided to take the middle seat and Darlene had the window seat.

Darlene and Scott got to talking on the flight and exchanged numbers.

She lived in Ohio, and he lived in Texas, but they kept in touch.

“I started flying back and forth. We eloped and got on the plane and went,” Scott said.

You read that right! After just knowing each other for a few months, they got married.

They had the wedding on an American Airlines flight.