Last week, a Michigan woman died in a car crash. Her partner died on the same day shortly after hearing the news, according to New York's Pix 11 TV news.

Barbara Butler and Ron Niemi were together for more than 35 years. They leave behind nine kids and 25 grandchildren.

"They had a lot of love for each other,” Rick Niemi, the couple’s son, told Pix 11. “Everybody just knew them as Barb and Ron. Everybody knew they were together. You didn’t really see one without the other.”

Butler was born March 4, 1954, in Trenton, according to her obituary. She was raised in the downriver area and moved to Skidway Lake, Michigan in 1979, then in 2010 relocated to Sebewaing in Michigan's Thumb.

Butler, 64, enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, bowling, gardening, tending to her houseplants and flowers and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed watching birds, shopping, drinking coffee, camping and shooting and collecting guns.

Pix 11 is reporting that Butler crashed her car at the intersection of Bay Port and Camboro Road in Huron County last Tuesday.

Rick Neimi received a call from his dad about the news. An hour later, Niemi got a call from his sister, Jesse, who informed him about their dad collapsing and being taken to the hospital. But Ron Niemi didn't make it.

"I don't know what I'm going to do without her," Ron Niemi said as his last words to son Rick before dying, according to Pix 11.

The Huron County couple was buried Tuesday morning. Services were handled by the Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing.

“It’s not been easy. Nothing about this has been easy, but I think my mom and dad are very proud right now with the way that we’re handling things,” Rick Niemi told Pix 11.

