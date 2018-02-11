TRINITY, NC (WFMY) -- Sometimes in life, you have to simply pay it forward.

When someone out of the blue gives you money unexpectedly, pay it forward by giving money to another unexpected person.

But what about when paying it forward involves a whole entire wedding?!

That's exactly what the Bodenheimer's did after they won a wedding earlier this year in September.

Instead of canceling their planned wedding, they decided to pay it forward.

The recipients of this amazingly kind gesture were Taylor and Charlie.

The couple got engaged two years ago but after both their fathers died, they decided to put the wedding on hold.

Thanks to the Bodenheimer's, that hold was cut short!

The two married on Thursday, November 1, at a beautiful ceremony in Trinity.

Now how is that for hitting the Jackpot!

Just another testament of what paying it forward can truly do!

