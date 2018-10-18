SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley couple’s dog is going viral on Instagram in a post where she excitedly welcomes her dad home from work.

Opal is a 7-month-old Australian Shepherd that is blind and deaf due to a genetic disorder. Forrest Hutchings Bray and wife Christine adopted Opal from The Double J Dog Ranch in Hauser, Idaho, which takes in blind and deaf dogs.

In the video on the Lucy Pet Products Instagram page, Opal waits for her dad and gets excited when she smells his car pulling up to the house. The video has been viewed more than 380,000 times and has received almost 700 comments.

“She’s the most loving dog. She just wants pets, walks and treats like other dogs. We are working on touch training her. A few taps on the rear and she sits, and a tap on her shoulders and she lays down,” Forrest Hutchings Bray said.

