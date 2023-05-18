"She's a miracle," her mom, Scarlett Green-Wright, said. "There's a reason why she's here."

CYPRESS, Texas — If you're looking for a lesson in courage, look no further than the Green-Wright family.

Last year on September 12, Zoe Moody, 16, and her friend were on their way to the Bridgeland High School Homecoming Parade when they crashed on the Grand Parkway in Cypress. Zoe had been nominated to be a homecoming princess and was supposed to ride on a float.

"It's always hard," she said. "Like move my hands, and that’s a trip for me and talking in general. That’s a trip for me.”

It's been a long road to recovery for Zoe.

"She's a miracle," her mom, Scarlett Green-Wright, said. "There's a reason why she's here."

That night, the car she was riding in rolled several times and she was ejected.

“I don’t remember the crash at all. That’s why I’m able to fall asleep in the car when I get in the car,” Zoe said.

She was put into a medically-induced coma for 40 days due to swelling in her brain and spent the next two months in the hospital before coming home.

“It’s been a journey, for sure, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs," her mom said.

There's been setbacks, but also lots of little victories.

“We celebrated when she would chew ice, we celebrated when she opened her eyes, we celebrated when she didn’t have to eat with a feeding tube," her mom said.

Zoe returned to high school in April, going to classes three days a week. Her days now start early.



"We get up at 5:30 in the morning and we stretch her, because all of her legs, arms, all that good stuff has to be stretched in the morning," her mom said.

However slow it may seem at times, Zoe is making progress. Life is unquestionably different for everyone, but no one ever lost hope.

“I think you just take it day by day and focus on what you have right here and right now, be thankful for what you have," her mom said. "A lot of the things I was worried about didn’t end up happening.

"She believed she could so she did, that’s my motto,” Zoe said.

