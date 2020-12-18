It looks like Christmas came early for one Clinton Elementary School 6th grader.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton City Schools said Christmas came early for one of their students.

Skylar Martin is a 6th grader at Clinton Elementary School.

His dad, Darius Martin, is a veteran and currently serving as a Civilian Contractor for the military out of town.

Skylar thought his dad wasn't coming home until Dec. 23.

However, he got an early Christmas present when his dad came home a few days early and surprised him at school.