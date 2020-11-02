DANVILLE, Va. — A Danville Police officer volunteered to change a woman’s tire on Tuesday.

The Danville Police Department shared the kind deed offered by one of their officers, Tuesday morning through a Facebook post.

“Miss Jarrett caught Officer Shallenberger assisting a young lady and her child by changing their flat tire. Great job Officer Shallenberger,” the post read.

Danville Police Officer Lee Shallenberger can be seen changing the flat tire, and seen giving a thumbs up in the photos, the department posted.

Danville Police officer changes woman's flat tire

