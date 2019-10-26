LEXINGTON, N.C. — We've got a great update to a story we told you back in 2016.

You may remember Ryan, a Davidson County boy who had to have a life-saving surgery when he was only 2 years old. Ryan was about to have tubes put in his ears when a doctor found a heart murmur. He underwent surgery for a new heart and was in the hospital for 41 days.

On Saturday, Ryan was with his family at the Lexington Barbecue Festival. They stopped by to say hello to our team at the WFMY News 2 tent.

Ryan's parents say their son is now in Kindergarten, and he's been doing great with his new heart!

Thank you for catching up with us, Ryan! We're proud of you!

