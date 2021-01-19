Mary Kay Lenoir had her deck collapse underneath her feet, so her neighbors came together to help build a new way into her home.

DENTON, N.C. — Denton is a small, tight knit, Triad community. So when one of their own needs help.. Neighbors come together to go above and beyond.

Less than 2 weeks ago, Mary Kay Lenoir and her sister were headed out for the day when suddenly, the deck collapsed underneath their feet.

EMS transported both ladies to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Although they were safe from danger, Mary Kay no longer had a way back into her home.

So the good people of Denton and Helping Hands Community Outreach knew they were on deck to save the day.

People from all over the area started showing up and got right to work. Bargain Box in Lexington donated the needed materials. Mid-State Equipment sales donated a bobcat to help with the clean up. And two local restaurants provided breakfast and lunch for volunteers.