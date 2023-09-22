Ezra was separated from his family when they had to evacuate from their home due to the devastating wildfire in Elk, Wash.

ELK, Wash. — In the aftermath of the Oregon Road fire in Elk, Wash., a dog missing for 36 days has been reunited with his family.

Ezra was separated from his family when they had to evacuate on the day of the fire, and he's been surviving on his own ever since.

People in the Elk community spotted the Great Pyrenees several times, but they could never catch him. That all changed Thursday when someone saw him near a gated driveway and immediately called Ezra's owners. They got there within a few minutes and Ezra came running.

Ezra can not live with his family just yet; they lost their house in the fires and are currently staying in a Spokane hotel.

Until the family can get somewhere more permanent, Ezra will stay with a foster dad from Freddie B's Furry Friends - a local man who helps lost and stray dogs.

Freddie told KREM 2 News how he worked with neighbors daily to capture Ezra. He says they never gave up on finding him.

