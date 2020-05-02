DURANGO, Colo. — There is no stranger to Adam Kalk in Durango.

Adam is a sophomore at Durango High School living with Down syndrome. His dad, Bryan Kalk, said everyone in the city knows Adam’s smile.

“That’s what I enjoy the most,” Bryan Kalk explained. “That love he brings and that sassy attitude.”

Adam’s personality shined during Durango High School’s annual talent show on Friday. The 15-year-old has performed the dance called the ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ each year since middle school. He kept the tradition alive last week.

Durango resident Lindsey Mietchen took a video of Adam’s performance. Less than a week later, more than 400,000 people watched the heartening video on Facebook.

The girls’ varsity basketball team was dancing behind him as everyone in the high school gym cheered him on.

“He clearly loves music, clearly loves dancing, loves coloring, loves all his friends at school,” Bryan Kalk said. “That's always what I've pushed for. That he's included in everything that is possible.”

Bryan Kalk, who works at the high school, said that acceptance and inclusion was the most special part.

“What Adam provides for the students there, he gets 100% back,” Bryan Kalk explained. “He goes to school each day. Has those days and times and hours where, with every teenager, it gets tough. But all the students there have always been so kind, and I think that's the biggest takeaway. That video provides this really cool snapshot of the school itself.”

Bryan Kalk

Bryan Kalk said he's sure Adam will continue the ‘Whip and Nae Nae’ tradition at next year’s talent show.

Students pay $1 to participate or watch. The money goes to various student needs. The money raised this year will go to students and families that are going through tough times, according to Bryan Kalk.

