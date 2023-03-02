The class at Elevation Beauty Salon is $20 per child, and everyone leaves with a goodie bag!

Example video title will go here for this video

BLAINE, Minn. — Nestled inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine is Elevation Beauty Salon. It's a multicultural space that's been there for two years.

When you walk past, you'll always see the owner, Twyana Balla. But on some days, you may walk by and do a double take because you'll see a big group of dads.

They're going the extra mile to learn how to do their daughter's hair.

Balla decided to host the class after a number of dads reached out to her for ways to master the mane.

"There are a lot of dads that are single and some that are not single, but they are just taking on that role to help mom out a little bit more," she said.

Helping these men go the extra mile is important to her.

"It's very important to have that one-on-one time. You're not spending any money. The only thing that you're doing is spending time, and these are the things that your child will always remember," said Balla.

During the class, dads learn to properly take care of their daughter's hair. They learn everything from shampooing and conditioning to other hair care instructions and styling.

Dads eagerly watch, listen, and learn before trying it out themselves. Only craving one reaction: "I like it!"

They're showing their daughters they're worth the extra effort and the extra mile.

"Time flies by, and then next thing you know, they're adults, and we kind of miss those opportunities," said Lance Kragness.

The class is $20 per child and everyone leaves with a goodie bag!

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: