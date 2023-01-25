Alumni dad recreates family photo for son's college acceptance

Take a look at the recreation!

ELON, N.C. — It all comes full circle!

Michael Bean took a picture with his son at his 2005 graduation from Elon University.

Now, his son was accepted to the same university for the class of 2027.

To celebrate, the alumni and a prospective student recreated that family photo from all those years ago.

Take a look!

Michael Bean and his son, then vs. now! 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

