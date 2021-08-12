Evelyn's five children say their mom taught them leadership and dedication to their country.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Wednesday, December 8, 2021 was a special day for one Lexington woman, Evelyn Williams.

"Wonderful," Evelyn Williams said.

She is celebrating 100 years this day.

"I'm glad that they came," Evelyn said.

Born in Saluda County, Evelyn grew up about 33 miles from Lexington. She's surrounded by generations of family and church friends, all of whom are remembering just how much Evelyn means to her.

"We went beyond just being mother and daughter to just being really good friends. We shopped together, we ate, we cooked together, all the holiday we were in the kitchen cooking with her, cleaning and just there are so many life lessons that we got from her, each of us," daughter Montez Williams-Creed said.

Evelyn's five children say their mom taught them leadership and dedication to their country.

Evelyn served in the women's air corps in World War II.

"Her leading the way, then my brothers, it was just a natural progression for me, just to know that I wanted to serve my country," son Lionel Williams said.

Evelyn's daughter Patricia learned how to show just as much motherly love to her own children.

"Me being a teenage mother, it taught me, it showed me how I wanted to raise my children and how I wanted them to become great, upstanding men and women that they are," Patricia Williams-Taylor said.