This family returned a lost wallet with $300 inside. Their act of kindness paid off.

Melinda Wright returned a lost wallet through the mail. She never expected what happened next.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A local woman's act of kindness literally paid off, and it has us feeling uplifted.

Melinda Wright and her daughters went to a concert earlier this month at Capital One Arena. After the show, they found a wallet on the ground with $300 inside. There was also an ID with an address, so they took the wallet and mailed it off with a kind note — and the cash.

Melinda said earlier that day she had a conversation with her daughters about being kind to others.

"Everything is a teachable moment, everything is a teachable experience. I'm a single mom now, my husband passed last year, so now I'm just maneuvering through life," Wright said.

She said returning the wallet was a simple matter of the Golden Rule.

"Treat people the way you want to be treated. I would want somebody to return mine," Wright said.

This is where the story really takes off. The woman who lost her wallet got it in the mail. Shocked all the money was still inside, she posted what happened on Twitter.

Since then, strangers have asked for Melinda's CashApp, sending her close to $500. Melinda said she put that money into savings for each one of her kids.